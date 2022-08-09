



Nine people have died from Covid-19 in the Torrevieja health department in the last two weeks, according to official data from the Ministry of Health.

Of the nine, seven died in the last week of July and two in the first week of August.

At the University Hospital of Torrevieja there are 24 patients admitted with coronavirus.

It should be noted that the health area has multiplied its population in recent weeks with the arrival of tourists, which health experts expect will result in another spike in infections, hospitalisations, and deaths.