



Almost with flags waving and bunting out, Torrevieja town hall presented the tender for a contract valued 16 million euro to provide a fleet of 32 new vehicles for the new urban bus service.

However, the plan has hit a hurdle. Firstly, only one company actually presented themselves to the procedure, Solaris Bus Ibérica, and now, their tender has been declared void.

The contracting table, after assuming a report from the file technician, indicates that the company fails to comply with one of the evaluation criteria required by the specifications in its escrow.

It is now believed that the contract will be put to tender once again.

Solaris Bus Ibérica is the company that currently provides vehicles to the current service operator, the multinational company Avanza.