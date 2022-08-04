



The Department of Sports in Torrevieja has published the Autumn schedules for the outdoor swimming pools of the Palacio de Deportes.

The recreational pool will be open from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from Monday to Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Fridays it can be used in the afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Saturdays it will be open for use from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Finally, on Sundays it will open in the morning from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

As for the 25-metre pool, the public can go from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and on Saturdays also from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.