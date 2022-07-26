



The Park of the Nations (Parque de las Naciones) in Torrevieja will be the stage of the schedule of acts that will take place from August 4 to 7, on the occasion of the holidays in honour of San Emigdio, copatron of Torrevieja and protector against earthquakes. The event returns to the park after having been restricted due to the Covid pandemic for the last two years. The festivities will include a popular barracks, musical performances, gift raffles and children’s entertainment. As a culmination, the mass will take place in the open air and the procession with the image of the saint accompanied by “Los Salerosos” through the streets of the neighbourhood, which will end with the fireworks display. Thursday, August 4, 9:00 p.m.: Inauguration of the popular barracks and performance by the «Soul Dance» Academy. Later, raffle of gifts and performance of a musical group. Friday, August 5, 9:00 p.m.: Prize draw and performance by a musical group. Saturday, August 6, 7:00 p.m.: Children’s entertainment and free snack for all attending children. Raffle of gifts and musical performance. Sunday, August 7, 8:00 p.m.: Eucharist in the Hermitage of San Emigdio and solemn procession with the image of the saint accompanied by the band of the Torrevieja City Musical Society “Los Salerosos”. Route: San Policarpo, Bilbao, Santísima Trinidad, Barrio Molinos, Plaza del Calvario, San Emigdio, José Hurtado Romero and San Policarpo streets to return to the Hermitage. At its completion, a fireworks display will take place. A full schedule of event can be obtained from the tourist information office.