For three days, Torrevieja International Auditorium will host a series of concerts for classical music lovers, performed by international artists, under the title of Sol Music Festival.
Friday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.: Opening Concert with a symphony orchestra made up of musicians from the province of Alicante and Murcia, formed especially for the festival and called “Sol Music Festival Orchestra”, conducted by Lev Gelbard (Germany) and guest soloist cello Lana Grün (Germany).
Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m.: Concert entitled “Ballet, música y amor”, or “Ballet, music and love”. A unique combination of dance, voice and love created by a team of international artists. The most beautiful romantic pieces from the 18th to the 20th centuries will invite you on an exciting journey through time alongside Brahms, Tosti, Mussorgsky, Piazzola, Schreker and Schubert.
Participants of the concert will include: Edifice Dance Theatre: Carmine de Amicis (Italy) and Harriet Waghorn (UK), David Esteban, tenor (Italy), Oleg Volkov, bass-baritone (France), Sofia Poulopulou (Greece), Elise Navarro, soprano (France), Lucía España, soprano (Spain), Lana Grün, cello (Germany), Inessa Lecourt, piano (France).
Sunday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m.: Special closing concert entitled “Gala Lírica” in which all the artists of the festival will participate.
For more information, including detailed artist profiles, or to buy tickets, visit the official website: www.solmusicfest.com