



Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has signed Lawrence Shankland who was part of Belgium club Beerschot training camp at Campoamor Golf Hotel earlier this year.

Striker Shankland, 26, who has signed a three years contract with the Edinburgh club scored both goals in Hearts 2-1 pre-season friendly against Stoke on July 23.

Ex-Dundee United striker and Scotland cap Shankland had been on the Hearts radar for some time, with Neilson having him under his helm during his time in charge at Dundee United.

Shankland made a £1million move to Beerschot from United last summer and was the club’s top scorer, despite their relegation from the Jupiler Pro League last season, netting five goals from 20 starts.

“It was a tough last season there, obviously,” he told Hearts TV.

“It wasn’t a very good one for the team but it got to the point where I just had to concentrate on myself individually and take as much as I could out of the season.

“I played quite a lot of games in the end and got a fair bit of experience. I scored a few goals against good teams as well so there are a few positives to take.

“Hopefully I can bring all those back here and implement them into this Hearts team.”