



The AACC (Pink Ladies) office at Flamenca Beach C.C. will close on Friday the 29th July 2022 at 13.00hrs and will re-open on Monday 5th September 2022 at 10.00hrs.

In case of emergency only Maria can be contacted on (+34) 633487595 also appointments can be made via our Facebook page Pink Ladies & Panthers or on our new website at www.pinkladies.es.

We will continue to make screening appointments during our summer closing as early detection save’s lives and cancer doesn’t take a summer holiday.

To date Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers have raised a total of €527,046.61 (since June 2010). At present we are arranging about 60 early detection screening tests for a variety of cancers every month.