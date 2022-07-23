



CÁRITAS Parroquial have signed an agreement with Specsavers Ópticas in Javea for the optician to donate one pair of glasses per month to their charity. Cáritas will select someone each month who needs glasses but can’t afford them and send them to the store.

They will then have a complete eye test to check their eyes are healthy, find out the prescription they need and then they will be able to choose a pair of frames. The lenses will then be made to their prescription and the glasses will be given to them, completely free of charge.

Cáritas Parroquial are currently helping more than 120 families in Javea by providing food each month and helping them with their individual needs. They also run workshops to help people gain the skills they need to find work, and have an allotment where people can learn the skills needed to grow their own food and feed their families with fresh, healthy produce.

Many of these families need glasses, but this is a big investment, and one that many of them cannot afford. However, thanks to this new agreement, families will be able to receive the glasses they need.

Store Director Cecilia Navarro explains, ‘Since I took over as Store Director in February, I’ve been looking for ways in which we can help our community and found out about all the families in Javea that Caritas support. They give them food and support them in lots of different ways, but they didn’t have access to free optical care.

We already offer free eye tests, to ensure everyone can have their eye health checked, but know that for families that are struggling financially, a pair of glasses can be very difficult to afford. If you have poor eyesight, this further restricts your job options and can hold you back at school.

This is the last thing that these families need, which is why we have committed to give one pair of glasses to Caritas every month and allow them to allocate those to the people who are most in need of them at that time. We hope this will make things just a little bit easier for these families and are looking forward to collaborating with Caritas for a long time to come.’

María José Costa, representative of Cáritas Parroquial Xabia, added, ‘Thanks to the generous initiative of Specsavers Ópticas we are able to help those who need it most, from school children with impaired vision to women who need glasses to be able to sew. Thank you very much.’

Specsavers Ópticas in Javea are also collecting money for the Red Cross Ukraine campaign and A.P.A.D. (Asociación Protectora de Animales de Denia). You can make a donation in store at Avenida Del Pla 125, Edificio Caribe, Local 6, Jávea – just off the Carretera Cabo la Nao-Pla, near Servicolor. Visit www.specsavers.es to find out more.