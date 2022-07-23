La Marina Arts & Crafts fair with jazz and swing





In the weekend of 5, 6 and 7 August craft association Amata organizes an original 1920s-style craft fair. For three afternoons they will create a nostalgic atmosphere in the La Marina estate in San Fulgencio, with live jazz and lots of swing, and all the participants dress in Roaring 20s fashion.

San Fulgencio has a population of more than eight thousand people and the majority lives in the La Marina Urbanization, which has all the shops, bars and restaurants expected in a town with so many inhabitants. The fair will be held in the Parque de Puentes in the Calle Francisco de Quevedo and is aimed at a family audience, with many activities for children, workshops and craft demonstrations.

There will be lots of choice: ceramics, carved wood, sculptures made from scrap metal, lamps made from pumpkins, traditional board games, fairies and elves, hand woven items and design jewelry in materials as diverse as glass, macramé, leather, clay and pottery. And since they’re all true craftsmen, they’ll bring their tools and can take on special orders if you can’t find what you’re looking for.

Several artisans demonstrate their skills at the stall and even invite you to participate, for example by making a clay bowl on the potter’s wheel. You can see how murano glass is turned into small animals or colorful jewels and the spinner will explain the whole process of the wool, from the sheep to the woven garment.

And all this in a lively atmosphere, with jazz music from the Enrique Simón Trío, demonstrations and swing classes from The Nest Swing Dance Studio, and for the children craft and juggling workshops, storytelling, board games, mask painting and a old fashiones merry-go-round. If you like crafts, jazz and/or swing, you can’t miss this event!

The fair is set up in the Calle Francisco de Quevedo and opens on Friday the 5th, Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th of August in the afternoon, from 6 a.m. to midnight. Parking will not be a problem in the wide streets around the fair. At https://www.puebloartesano.es/sanfulgencio.html you can find the complete programme and the exact location of the fair.