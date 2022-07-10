



Major disruption for air travellers next week as both Ryanair and easyjet cabin crew plan strike action across many of Spain’s major airports. Ryanair stoppages get underway on Tuesday while easyJet are still hoping that discussions scheduled for Wednesday could result in a last minute agreement.

The Ministry of Health is planning legislation in all of Valencia’s schools and colleges that will tackle childhood obesity, as it will lead to healthier food options and a litt5le further afield, the director of the US space agency, NASA , Bill Nelson, has warned that China intends to build a lunar base on the moon in what would be a first step to it “staking a claim” on the planet.