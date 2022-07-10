



If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you can get jabbed this week without an appointment in Torrevieja.

Because of the worrying increase in cases and hospitalisations, the regional health department has stepped up the availability of these drop-in centres around the region.

On Thursday 14 July, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., vaccination without an appointment will be available in the auditorium of the Hospital of Torrevieja.

You can attend, with your SIP card and ID, if you are waiting for the first, second or booster dose.

If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, the health department is encouraging it, as well as wearing a mask in enclosed spaces such as shops and supermarkets, and at busy events.