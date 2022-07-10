



PORTSMOUTH FC – 2 QATAR SC – 0 …… BY STEVE HIBBERD

Watched by a few hundred vociferous Pompey fans inside Pinatar area, Danny Cowley’s men coped well with not only the intense heat, but also a very physical opposition. Now before we go any further, I must admit that I am a little (lot) bit biased, for I’ve been a fanatical Pompey nutter ever since my dad took me to Fratton Park as a nipper, way back in 1963.

It’s now quite some time since we lifted the FA cup in 2008, then losing finalists in 2010, for consecutive relegations contributed to us earning the unwanted tag of fallen giant. But, having been taken over by an American Disney billionaire mogul, things are looking up.

Both Watford and Shrewsbury Town succumbed to fan power, refusing to play Qatar Sporting Club due to human rights issues, but Pompey decided to go ahead with their 3rd pre-season match of the season. Luckily the press area, which was shared with members of Qatar management team, was one of the few shaded areas inside this very impressive set up.

I was able to glean that Qatar SC was formed in 1959, have won the Qatar league 1st division on 6 occasions (most recently in 2003), and reside in a 20,000 capacity stadium in the capital Dohar. Their season starts on 2 August, then runs until end of October, when it will break for the world cup. During the world cup, there will be 8 stadiums used, all of which will be equipped with air conditioning.

Qatar SC stadium will be used as a training ground for match officials, as it has 4 pitches available. Last season they ended up 9th out of 12, but are hopeful of a much better finish this time around. They proudly informed me that the Alrihla match ball, would be the same which will be used throughout the forthcoming world cup.

A very sensible 3 periods of 30 mins, including short water breaks, was employed for this match. The opening session was littered with hefty fouls, culminating in heated verbal exchanges between Danny Cowley and Qatar SC coach Youssef Safri.

Jacobs was bundled over in the box for a clear penalty, but referee Roca Robles decided differently. A strong starting 11 for Pompey totally controlled early exchanges, so much so that keeper Bass hardly touched the ball.

Midway through the 2nd period, the man in black decided enough was enough, as he issued the first of 5 cautions to an over zealous Qatar team. New signing Marlon Pack (a Pompey boy signed from Cardiff FC) had to be restrained from seeking revenge on an opponent, following an x rated lunge.

A second penalty appeal occurred when Liam Vincent was hacked down, but once again it fell on deaf ears.

For the 3rd session, only captain Clark Robertson and Bass remained from the starting line-up, as a combination of youth team players and a trialist took their place. And it was this unlikely blend that broke the deadlock. On 69 mins, Jay Mingi (who earlier in the week had to be rescued whilst on a surf board in strong currents) fed the trialist (later announced as Afolabi) with a delightful assist.

Afolabi made light work of giving the boys in blue a deserved lead, signalling wild celebrations from a by now slightly inebriated set of Pompey fans (must have been the heat!!). A superb 20-yard strike by local lad Alfie Bridgman, secured the victory, but unsavoury scenes greeted a straight red card to a Qatar SC sub for a nasty over the top challenge on another youth player, Jewitt-White.

So, all in all, it was a pleasing result for Pompey, especially considering that Qatar included Javi Martinez, and Qatar internationals, within their ranks. Martinez was part of the Spanish squad that won the 2010 world cup, and Euros championships 2 years later. I was particularly impressed with Arsenal loanee full back Zac Swanson, now all we need is a prolific goal scorer (no problem!).

Next up at Pinatar Arena is FC Cartagena v Southampton ‘B’, on Weds 13 Jul, ko 7pm (dare I wear my Pompey shirt I ask myself?).