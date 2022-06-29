



The Torrevieja rhythmic gymnastics club, Jennifer Colino, won a gold, five silvers and a bronze in the Individual Absolute Spanish Championship in Ourense last weekend with Miley Martínez, Anastasia Salkova, Lucia Leshan Cañas and Tatyana Shevchyk, all finishing in podium places.

Head coach, Jennifer Colino, was delighted with the results calling the girl’s achievements ‘absolutely magnificent’.

Anastasia Salkova was making her debut at this level and managed to perform some brilliant exercises with the hoop, clubs and free hands finishing in the silver medal position in the juvenile open category. In addition, she was crowned as Champion of Spain by autonomies.

Likewise, Miley Martínez won the silver medal and was proclaimed runner-up in Spain in the infantile category. In addition, she won the gold medal in the ribbon final and the silver medal in the hoop final. Again she was proclaimed Champion of Spain by autonomies.

Lucia Leshan Cañas Mendo was another debutant in the open category and won the silver medal in the ball and ribbon finals, respectively, after some excellent exercises.

Finally, Tatyana Shevchyk won the bronze medal in the open category after a magnificent and elegant hoop exercise.