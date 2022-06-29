



The history of Osborne goes back to the end of the 18th Century, when a young English merchant, who went by the name of Thomas Osborne Mann, arrived in the Cádiz region to sell wines from the area.

He soon began to do business in Puerto de Santa María, and this is where he acquired various wineries that he would later bring together under one brand: Osborne.

Its long and successful track record of 250 years, have made Osborne into the great business group that it is today, enjoying international fame and recognition.

The achievement was marked on Monday by a visit from King Felipe to “Osborne” wineries in El Puerto de Santa María, where he was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas.

After the group photo with the main authorities and the president of the Osborne Group, Ignacio Osborne, His Majesty the King toured the facilities of the “El Tiro” Winery, where he visited the cooperage, the winery, the bottling area, the palletizing area and the wine and brandy production areas.

Next, he went to the “Mora” Winery, where he met the Osborne Board of Directors and where he signed a commemorative barrel marking Osborne’s 250th anniversary. Don Felipe then toured the sacristy and the Toro Gallery, ending the visit to the cellars.

Osborne celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2022, placing it among the 100 oldest active family businesses in the world. The winery consolidates its position as “international ambassador of Spanish gastronomy”.

During this 250th anniversary, the company is planning a series of commemorative events, including a celebration event in El Puerto de Santa María, the exclusive edition of a book where great figures of gastronomy, culture and the business world in Spain its particular tribute to these 250 years of Osborne, as well as different initiatives in which the consumer can join this historic celebration throughout the year.

Currently, Osborne has a presence in more than 70 countries, it has two subsidiaries, in China and Brazil, 6 production plants in Spain and a portfolio of more than 30 own and distribution brands, including Cinco Jotas, Nordés, Sánchez Romero-Carvajal, Bodegas Montecillo, Brandy Carlos I, together with the recent acquisitions: Riofrío caviar, Gold Geneva, Double V Whiskey and Domingo Vermouth.