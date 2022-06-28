



Guardamar youth prodigy, former Thader, Elda and Benijofar central defender José Manuel García Pérez – Josema – has been signed by Racing San Miguel Coach Victor Bascuñana Seva.

“Josema is a forceful defender who goes well in the clash and stands out for his ball recovery figures. Although his favorite demarcation is right-handed centre back, he can also play as a full-back.

“He trained as a footballer in the lower categories of Guardamar, played a year as a youth in Elda and debuted as a senior in Thader, landing last year in Benijófar,” said Victor.

“The board welcome Josema to the club, a footballer who will undoubtedly help Racing to alleviate the excess of goals conceded suffered during the past season.

“With his commitment and his work, we will be closer to achieving our goals,” said club President Chema Valero.

Caption: Josema and RSM President Chema Valero.