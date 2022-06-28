



Cabin staff at EasyJet, based in Spain, have scheduled strikes for nine days in July, 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31, in a bid to negotiate improved salaries and better working conditions.

The decision was announced by USO union, convener of the strikes, and will involve 450 employees. It comes on the back of Ryanair strikes in Spain during June and July.

The USO and Sitcpla unions called the Ryanair strike for June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and July 1 and 2 at the airline’s ten bases in Spain being Madrid, Malaga, Seville, Alicante-Elche, Valencia, Barcelona, Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca. The strike is by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP).

USO denounced that at it’s Malaga base, Ryanair is using Moroccan staff to operate flights in Spain:

“These crews are not registered with the Spanish Social Security, not even from a country of the European Union, and they are operating flights with departures and arrivals in Spain,” said a union spokesperson.

The first of the six days strikes on June 24 had no impact with the airline not cancelling any flight departing from Spain.

Only flights departing from Belgium and destined for Spain were cancelled, due to the TCP strike by Belgian crew members, according to reports.

EasyJet

Cabin staff of EasyJet, based in Spain, scheduled strikes on July 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31, led to General secretary of USO at EasyJet Malaga, Miguel Galán, reportedly saying that the airline has no interest in negotiating any improvement of salaries for the crew members in Spain, with a base salary of €950, €850 less than the amount earned by crew members operating in France or Germany.