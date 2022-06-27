



As the Cabo Roig Crew takes it’s summer break, seven residents of Punta Prima gathered together last weekend to clean up their dirty streets and what a success it was as they braved the heat for well over an hour, covering the area from Burger King, on the 332, all the way to the Restaurante Mawana.

The gang concentrated their efforts on picking up plastic, metal and glass, having to empty their refuse containers several times during the morning.

The verdict – well worth the effort, even attraction the congratulations of the Guardia Civil.

Thanks to Carol, Dan, Tom, Heather, Simon, Robert and Christina for giving up their morning.