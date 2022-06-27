



Championship club Preston North End are taking their first team squad to Campoamor Golf Hotel for six days in July as part of their 2022-23 pre-season preparations.

La Liga side Getafe will play The Lilywhites during their stay in Orihuela Costa.

Getafe finished 15th in La Liga in the 2021-22 season, having lost their first seven league games in what was a disastrous start to the campaign.

Head coach Quique Sanchez Florez, who had two spells in charge of Watford, was formerly at Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and current club Getafe (three spells) returning after the exit of Michel in October 2021.

Getafe defeated Real Madrid following Florez’s arrival under captain and Togolese defender Djené, who has been at Getafe since 2017.

Turkish striker Enas Unal ended the season as top scorer, netting 15 goals.

Getafe trio David Soria, Damian Suarez and Nemanja Maksimovic were first-team regulars last season.

Lilywhites gaffer Ryan Lowe will arrive with his side for the pre-season training camp on July 8, returning to the UK on July 14.

Lowe, 43, appointed at Deepdale in December 2021, following his departure from Plymouth, said: “It’s exciting when you go abroad. With the weather, you can have three sessions a day, morning, afternoon and night.

“Obviously you can have them at the training ground, but it’s a different scenery for the players.”

Lowe, who took his Plymouth Argyle squad to a Campoamor Golf pre-season training camp in 2019, said: “I’ve been there before when I took my Plymouth Argyle team in our first year.

“It’s a fantastic complex, some fantastic pitches, a gym, an indoor pool. It’s got everything there that we need.

“I’m really looking forward to it. The squad will be working really hard in Spain. Sometimes they can have their own downtime, a little bit of sun, beach, they’ll have some down days.

“It’s important that we get away somewhere, get a change of scenery, not just at the training ground all the time, and to a place I’ve been before, which is a fantastic place for us to go.”

Preston North End will be based at the four-star Campoamor Golf resort, ironically, crossing paths with Plymouth Argyle, whose boss Steven Schumacher has announced a pre-season campaign in Spain for a week, commencing on July 2.