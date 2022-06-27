The summer fair returns to the Port of Jávea





After an interruption of two years, due to the pandemic, the artisans of Amata will set up their stalls again throughout the summer on the sea side boulevard in the Port of Jávea. From the 1st of July they will be there every afternoon until 4 September, except for some days during the Moors and Christians festival in the second half of July. Opening times are from 7 p.m. till midnight.

This year will be the eighth time that an original Arts and Crafts Fair is held throughout the summer on this site and over the years it has gained quite a reputation for the authenticity and quality of the stalls: at each stall there is an authentic artisan or artist who only sells his own work. That’s why they use the frase Artesanía de Autor®: the authors of all products are present in the fair!

The fair is an initiative of the shopkeepers’ association of the port and they have asked Amata again to organise it, because this craft association carefully selects the artisans to offer the maximum variety. Some artisans from the area come all summer, others come from other parts of Spain to spend a few weeks with the family on the beach and in the afternoons set up their stall on the Paseo Marítimo. In this way Amata guarantees a lively and varied fair in which original and quality products can be found.

Depending on the week or day that you go, you can find leather bags and belts; ceramics; original wooden lamps or dolls, puppets and toys; own design jewelry in silver, macramé, alpaca or paper; hand-painted clothing; including watercolors and paintings. Several artisans will set up a work table in their stall to personalize their products, adapt them to the preferences of their clients, or carry out special orders.

Two or three times a week there will be live music – the programme and more information can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/javeaverano.html. In addition, a page has been created on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/feriaartesaniajavea/) where the latest news about the fair, special performances or possible changes in the schedule are published and on Google Maps you can put “Feria de Artesanía Jávea” in the search engine to see where the fair is held.

This fair is one more reason to visit the port of Jávea, which already has a lot to offer: the port itself with its fish market, the modernist church of the Virgen de Loreto in the shape of a boat, the shops and countless terraces to enjoy a drink, lunch or dinner by the sea. You can get to the fair on the tourist train that runs between Jávea’s Arenal Beach and the old town: in the port it stops next to the fair.

For more information (also in English) you can call 639 979 678.

Come and see for yourself the difference with other beach fairs! This one is small, but select.