Mojacar Councillor Ana Garcia reverts to part-time





Mojácar Council has held an extraordinary and urgent plenary meeting with a single item on the agenda.

The reason for calling the meeting was to inform the Corporation about the revocation of the exclusive dedication of the Local Council Councillor, Ana María García Fernández, and her move to part-time.

Until now, Ana María García Fernández has held the councillorships for Recruitment, Health, Personnel. Education, Parks, Civil Protection and Senior Citizens.

From next Monday, the councillorships for health and personnel will be taken over by the Mojácar Mayor. In regard to education, the responsibilities are delegated to María Luisa Pérez, and those for Recruitment to Francisco García Cerdá.

Ana María García Fernández will continue to be responsible for Parks, Civil Protection and Senior Citizens.

For his part, Councillor Francisco García Cerdá changes from part-time to exclusive dedication with responsibilities in matters of Deputy to the Presidency, Finance, Property Registry, Sport and Recruitment.

As reported by the Mayor at the plenary session, Ana García Fernández will continue as a member of the Governing Council and will continue to be in charge of the supervision of the area of personnel, although she will not have a direct post, given that she knows the area inside out on having been in charge for all these years.

Rosa María Cano wanted to personally thank Ana García for her dedication and maximum effort in fulfilling her responsibilities, highlighting her dedication, which she has more than demonstrated, to the people of Mojácar and to the Local Council. During all this time “there have not been hours” for finishing her work and for offering to collaborate on anything necessary, even if it doesn’t correspond to her responsibility, the Mayor affirmed.