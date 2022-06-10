



After several months when the venue has been unfishable and thanks to the hard work of Jeremy Fardoe and Tony Flett clearing pegs, Carp-R -Us fished round three of their Summer/Autumn Series on the Eden 2 stretch of the Rio Segura near Guardamar. The day was probably the hottest the club has fished on so far this year and sadly the fish didn’t seem inclined to feed.

Roy Dainty won the match with 4.60kg from peg 4 fishing the pole and using bread and corn on the hook. Tony Flett was second with 2.60kg and Jeremy Fardoe third. Sadly, these were the only three that caught fish.