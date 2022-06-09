Ryan trained Hello Zabeel to land Racing TV Handicap

Kevin Ryan trained Hello Zabeel (6.15) ridden by Shane Gray is tipped to land the Class 4 Racing TV Handicap over 7 furlongs at Leicester’s evening meeting on Saturday.

Hello Zabeel finished third at the course in May, when beaten a short head and 1 length, in a C4 race over the same distance.

Archie Watson saddles Watermelon Sugar (7.15) tipped to win the Class 3 Selling Stakes over 6 furlongs, under Hollie Doyle.

LEICESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.45 Hurtle (ew). 6.15 Hello Zabeel. 6.45 Haven Lady. 7.15 Watermelon Sugar. 7.45 First View. 8.15 Basholo (ew). 8.45 Portelet Bay (ew).

BATH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Orin Swift. 1.50 Jumra (ew). 2.25 Spangled Mac. 3.00 Red Evelyn. 3.36 King Of War (ew). 4.11 Invincible Soldier (ew). 4.46 Sisterandbrother.

WORCESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.25 The Boola Boss (ew). 6.00 Wild Max. 6.30 Coral. 7.00 Mark The Man. 7.30 Master Malachy. 8.00 Ike Sport. 8.30 Thirsty Farmer.

Caption: Shane Gray rides Hello Zabeel (6.15) Leicester.

