



York – Kemari Appleby-Buick Sky Bet Listed Grand Cup bid

Andrew Balding trained Kingofthemidlands (2.00) who finished second at Goodwood on June 3 is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Queen Mother’s Cup Handicap over 1m 3f at York on Saturday.

Michael Dods saddles Challet (2.35) tipped each-way in the Class 2 JCB Handicap over 7 furlongs, with Connor Beasley up, noted when third of 18 at York last month over 7f, beaten a neck and 1 3/4 lengths, when keeping on.

Kemari (3.05) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick is tipped to land the Sky Bet Listed Grand Cup Stakes over 1m 5f, winner of the Group 2 Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last season.

Harry Three (3.40) trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Ryan Moore is selected each-way in the Class 2 Sprint Handicap over 6 furlongs to follow up winning at Newmarket over 6f in May.

Kevin Ryan trained Eagle Day (4.15) with Danny Tudhope up is tipped each-way in the Class 3 Maiden Stakes over 6 furlongs, the Kodiac sire making a debut appearance.

YORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 Kingofthemidlands. 2.35 Challet (ew). 3.05 Kemari. 3.40 Harry Three (ew). 4.15 Eagle Day (ew). 4.50 Light Up Our Stars. 5.22 Mark’s Choice.

SANDOWN PARK. 1.40 Maplewood (ew). 2.15 Arthur’s Realm (ew). 2.50 Live In The Dream. 3.25 Boogie Time (ew). 4.00 Windseeker (ew). 4.35 Honiton. 5.10 Arabian Warrior (ew).

CHESTER. 1.35 Jim Jungle. 2.10 Gabriel The Devil. 2.45 Vulcan (ew). 3.20 Spirit Catcher (ew). 3.55 Alfred Boucher (ew). 4.30 Indian Creek. 5.05 Bookmark.

Caption: William Buick: Kemari (3.05) York Sky Bet Listed Grand Cup.

