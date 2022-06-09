



Quinlan at the double at Hexham

Sean Quinlan rides Nero Rock (2.30) tipped to win the Class 3 Novices Chase over 2m 4f at Hexham on Saturday, noted when winning at Sedgefield, twice, and at Haydock.

Quinlan is also up on Nicky Richards trained Big Bad Bear (3.10) tipped each-way in the Class 3 Handicap hurdle over 2m 4f under 10st 13lbs, noted when fourth of 11 at Aintree C2 in May.

Tom Midgley rides Bestarius (4.55) trained by G. Boanas, tipped each-way in the C5 Handicap hurdle over 2m, noted when second at Cartmel last time out.

Willie Mullins trained Dani Barcelona (1.45) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle over 2m 2f at Downpatrick.

Henry Se Bromhead trained Ingenious Stroke (2.20) second at Wexford this month, is tipped to win the Handicap hurdle over 2m 1f. De Bromhead also saddles Sovereign Gold (3.30).

Gordon Elliott trained Folio (5.15) third of 18 at Punchestown in May, is tipped to land the 2 miles 2 furlongs Flat race in the finale.

HEXHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Follow Your Fire. 1.55 Onward Route. 2.30 Nero Rock. 3.10 Big Bad Bear (ew). 3.45 Half Shot. 4.20 Dubai Guest. 4.55 Bestarius (ew).

DOWNPATRICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Dani Barcelona. 2.20 Ingenious Stroke. 2.55 Light Heidi (ew). 3.30 Sovereign Gold. 4.05 Balinaboola Steel. 4.40 Arthur’s Baby. 5.15 Folio.

LIMERICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 All Things Nice. 2.40 Theriverrunsdeep (ew). 3.15 Steps In The Sand (ew). 3.50 Black Hawk Eagle. 4.25 Mary Salone (ew). 5.00 Dragon Of Malta (ew). 5.30 Marhaba Ashmayme.

Caption: Sean Quinlan: Nero Rock (2.30) and Big Bad Bear (3.10) Hexham.

