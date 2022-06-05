



New Political Party sign the Statutes.

Partido de Independencia Orihuela Costa, P.I.O.C signed the documents to legalise the new political party for the coast at the Notary last week.

They have been sent to Madrid to be approved, which should take 20 days or thereabouts.

If any changes need to be made they will be dealt with accordingly, to ensure the aims and objectives in the Partido de Independencia Orihuela Costa Statutes are legally binding.

Once the Statutes of the new party are approved, P.I.O.C. Membership registration will be announced in the press to allow anyone interested in joining the new party to do so online or at local venues within Orihuela Costa.

Press Officer – P.I.O.C.