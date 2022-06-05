



It’s turned out nice again for San Luis Nosmo-King club

San Luis based Nosmo-King Club members gathered to listen to author Andrew Atkinson’s talk on ukulele star George Formby and his fiancee Pat Howson following the publication of his book ‘Formby’s Lost Love’.

On behalf of the club Christine Shepherd said: “At long last we were delighted to have Andrew here, after cancelled talks during the last two and a half years, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Members enjoyed Andrew’s presence and singing along to George Formby songs, When I’m Cleaning Windows, My Little Stick Of Blackpool Rock, Leaning On A Lampost, and Lancashire Torreador.”