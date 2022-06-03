



Epsom – Stoute-Desert Crown Cazoo Derby bid

Sir Michael Stoute trained Desert Crown (4.30) ridden by Richard Kingscote tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info is out to bag the near £1m winning purse in the

17 runners Cazoo Derby (In Memory of Lester Piggott) at Epsom on Saturday.

Stoute saddles well supported 13-8 favourite Desert Crown, who goes to post having won impressively at York in May.

The Derby field includes Desert Crown, Stone Age, Nations Pride and Royal Patronage who go to post amongst the runners.

Charlie Appleby saddles a trio of runners, with stable jockey William Buick partnering Nations Pride.

James Doyle, who won the 2,000 Guineas for Appleby and Godolphin on Coroebus, rides Walk Of Stars. Adam Kirby is booked to ride Nahanni.

Adain O’Brien also saddles trio Star Of India, Stone Age and Changingoftheguard, with top jockey Ryan Moore up on Stone Age.

Piz Badile, Westover, Royal Patronage, El Habeeb, Glory Daze, Grand Alliance, Hoo Ya Mal, Masekela, Sonny Liston and West Wind Blows complete the Derby field.

Epsom (4.30) Group 1 Cazoo Derby 1m 4f runners and jockeys.

Changingoftheguard Wayne Lordan

Desert Crown Richard Kingscote

El Habeeb John Egan

Glory Daze Ronan Whelan

Grand Alliance Daniel Tudhope

Hoo Ya Mal David Probert

Masekela Jason Watson

Nahanni Adam Kirby

Nations Pride William Buick

Piz Badile Frankie Dettori

Royal Patronage Jason Hart

Sonny Liston Tom Marquand

Star Of India Seamie Heffernan

Stone Age Ryan Moore

Walk Of Stars James Doyle

Westover Rob Hornby

West Wind Blows Jack Mitchell

Approachability (2.00) trained by Mark Johnston who finished third at Pontefract in a C1 in October is tipped each-way in the C2 Cazoo Handicap over 1m 2f.

Mrs Fitzherbert (2.35) ridden by George Rooke and trained by Hugh Morrison is tipped each-way in the G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes over 1m, noted when winning a Listed race at Goodwood in April.

Megallan (3.10) trained by John and Thady Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori is tipped each-way in the G3 Cazoo Diomed Stakes over 1m.

Andrew Balding saddles Stone Of Destiny (3.45) under David Probert tipped each-way in the 20 runners 5 furlongs Dash Handicap.

EPSOM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 Approachability (ew). 2.35 Mrs Fitzherbert (ew). 3.10 Megallan (ew). 3.45 Stone Of Destiny (ew). 4.30 Desert Crown. 5.15 Midnight’s Legacy (ew). 5.50 Regional (ew).

Doncaster – Harry’s Ridge Donny winning bid

Eric Alston trained seven-year-old Harry’s Ridge (1.21) makes a seasonal debut bow at Doncaster on Saturday in the Doncaster Mental Health Awareness Handicap.

Harry’s Ridge, priced at 10-1, owned by Laurence Carlisle and bred by Con Harrington, ended last season with a win at Nottingham in November, when landing the C6 Apprentice Handicap over 5 furlongs under 8st 9lbs, ridden by Harrison Shaw.

Harry’s Ridge, under Luke Morris, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was returning to the winner’s enclosure after gaining a victory at Hamilton over 6 furlongs, under 9st 2lbs in September 2020.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.21 Harry’s Ridge (ew); Impressor (ew). 1.56 Dear Daphne (ew). 2.31 Gift Of Raaj. 3.06 Salvator Mundi (ew). 3.41 Migdam. 4.16 Gannon Glory. 4.51 Mount Athos. 5.21 Aquaplano (ew).

MUSSELBURGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.36 Cuban Cigar (ew). 2.11 Explicit. 2.46 Point Lyness. 3.21 Makanah (ew). 4.01 The Gloaming (ew). 4.41 Aquamas. 5.11 Taxmeifyoucan.

Desert Crown (4.30) Epsom Cazoo Derby.

