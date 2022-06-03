



On Thursday 23 June, starting at 6:00 pm, the municipality of Los Alcázares will celebrate the shortest night of the year with children’s activities, music, a foam party and the burning of a large bonfire.

The Department of Youth of the Los Alcázares Council has recovered a festival that has already become a benchmark for many young people in the municipality: the magical night of San Juan.

At 6:00 pm on Thursday 23 June, the activities designed for all audiences will start, with face painting, inflatables, musical performances and a foam party, which will culminate with the traditional burning of the bonfire.

“We have designed the program from the Youth Council but it is designed for all the residents of the municipality who want to enjoy the music, the shows and the burning of the bonfire”, explains the Councillor for Youth, Pedro Pascual Lamas.

All the activities will take place at Playa Manzanares, in the area of ​​​​La Pescadería, and the party will last until 2:00 am with entertainment and DJs.

“We are very happy to have recovered the celebration of such a special night as San Juan. We invite all the neighbours who want to enjoy the magic of the shortest night of the year to join us on June 23 in the area of ​​​​La Pescadería”, encourages the mayor of Los Alcázares Mario Pérez Cervera.