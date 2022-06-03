



Jamie Snowden trained Stoney Mountain (3.50) has a gift of landing the Class 3 Novices Chase over 3 miles at Hexham on Saturday, being long odds-on to return to the winner’s enclosure.

Nine-year-old Stoney Mountain returns to the fold under Gavin Sheehan having won at the course in April in a Class 3 contest.

Alan King trained Jad Mahal (4.20) with Daryl Jacob up is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 4 Juvenile Hurdle over 2 miles on debut run.

HEXHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 West Lawn (ew). 2.05 Cool Country (ew). 2.40 Kilcaragh Boy (ew). 3.15 My Macho Man (ew). 3.50 Stoney Mountain. 4.20 Jad Mahal. 4.55 Prince Dundee. 5.25 Barney Stinson.

CHEPSTOW fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 Our Man In Havana. 6.05 Red Walls (ew). 6.35 Union Court. 7.05 Flatley. 7.35 War Of Words. 8.05 Triple Nickle. 8.35 Ascot Day (ew).

WORCESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Marine One (ew). 1.45 Coral. 2.20 Wasdell Dundalk. 2.55 Uncle Arthur. 3.30 Shanton Express. 4.05 Spider Bill (ew). 4.45 Jersey Lady.

Caption: Daryl Jacob rides Jad Mahal (4.20) Hexham debut.

