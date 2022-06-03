



Donohoe at the double at Lingfield

Steve Donohoe rides Dual Identity and Irresistible tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Lingfield Park’s seven racecard evening meeting on Saturday.

William Knight trained Dual Identity (7.45) with Donohoe up is tipped to land the Sky Sports C4 Handicap over 1m 2f.

Dual Identity, who has been in Class 2 company, finished second at Leicester in a Class 4 race over 1m 2f in May, having won over the same distance and class at Newcastle last month.

William Haggas trained Irresistible (8.15) under Donohoe is tipped each-way in the Class 5 Fillies Handicap over 1m 2f.

Henry Candy saddles Four Feet (6.15). Kieren Shoemark is booked to ride Pending Appeal (7.15).

LINGFIELD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.40 Susanbequick (ew). 6.15 Four Feet. 6.45 Ikkari. 7.15 Pending Appeal. 7.45 Dual Identity. 8.15 Irresistible (ew). 8.45 Maxine (ew).

LISTOWEL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Keepupwithmyempire. 1.40 Mickey The Steel. 2.15 Perfect Thunder. 2.50 Bobby K (ew). 3.25 Bantry (ew). 3.56 The Dazzer (ew). 4.37 Ha Ha Ha (ew). 5.07 Coeur d’Or (ew).

TRAMORE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.45 Freddie Robdal. 1.15 Stilyker. 1.50 Breffni Brave. 2.25 Kingston Retreat (ew). 3.00 Mi Lighthouse. 3.35 Shes Some Doll (ew). 4.10 Bint Freya (ew).

Caption: Rachael Blackmore rides Freddie Robdal (12.45) Tramore.

The post Saturday’s news and tips Lingfield Park, Listowel and Tramore appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.