



The Councillor for Youth in Torrevieja, Domingo Paredes, and the Councillor for Care and Promotion of the Urban Image, Carmen Gómez, have presented the Urban Day event, which will take place on July 2 in Antonio Park Soria.

Among the activities that will take place during Urban Day is the first edition of the national Recycle with Paint “House” contest. A graffiti contest on glass recycling containers that aims to promote the selective collection of these containers while becoming a means of expression for young people and their vision of society through graffiti and drawing.

“Recently we lost a great graffiti artist Raúl Sánchez “House”, and just as the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, promised, this contest will bear his name in honour of his work,” said Gómez Candel.

The day will end with a Holi Party starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission will be completely free and tickets can be obtained from Friday, June 3, on the website www.entradasatualcance.com. “Each person who buys their ticket will receive instructions for the party, such as wearing white clothes so that the colours so characteristic of this party can be seen,” said Domingo Paredes.

At the time of entering the venue, the participants in the Holi Party will receive a bag with the coloured powders “to enjoy a day in which the young local artists will be able to present their art”, said Paredes.

The day will be enlivened by local musical groups and all those artists who want to offer their music to all those present. Registrations for this must be made at the Youth Animation and Information Centre (CIAJ).

Entries for the graffiti contest must be accompanied by a design proposal to be made on the container. Among all the proposals received, a total of 35 will be selected (30 selected and 5 reserved). Registration will end on June 23, and can be submitted through the electronic office. The jury’s decision will be made public on June 28 on the municipal website.

The selected designs will be made on July 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Antonio Soria park. It will be there where, once the works are finished, the jury will award the prizes that are the following:

First prize: €3,000

Second prize: €2,000

Third prize: €1,000

In addition to 5 prizes of €500 each in the following categories:

Local artist

Originality

Chromatic

2 second prizes to be decided by the jury if it considers it convenient

The selected artists must go to the Antonio Soria park with their utensils to carry out the work, except for the spray cans that will be delivered by the organisation.