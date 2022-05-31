



The Councillor for Youth in Torrevieja, Domingo Paredes, has presented an activity that is outside the youth programming and that mixes leisure and video games. It is an alternative outdoor entertainment event, innovative and highly demanded by young people, similar to online video games like Fornite and Call of duty.

LASER COMBAT will be held in the Plaza de la Constitución, on July 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and all young people who wish to participate can do, since there will be 40 laser guns available and each session will have a duration of 10/15 minutes.

To use the laser and mobile weapons of this game, learning sessions will be held for young people who want to participate, in addition to having a QR code for registration through a form.

Domingo Paredes has announced that these types of events will continue to take place over the coming months to expand the programming offer with a greater number of attractive and innovative activities for our young people.