



The monthly veterans club meeting got underway at the Captain’s Table, Punta Prima, in the usual manner, with 25 minutes of gentle exercise from Nicola, our Madame motivator after which guest speaker, Diana Wiltshire spoke about cancer and health screening through the AACC.

Previously the AECC, Association Espanola Contra el Cancer, a couple of years ago, the Alicante branch broke away from the parent body and reformed as the AACC, The Association Alicante Contra el Cancer.

The southern outpost in Campoverde is run by Diana Wiltshire, a volunteer for over 12 years, from where she organises mammogram and smear tests for the ladies and prostate and internal organ tests, no longer carried out by digital rectal examination, but by a scan, for the men. All of these tests are undertaken at the excellent IMED private medical facility in Torrevieja.

Diana emphasised the need for regular tests which, for those over 70 years of age are no longer available through the Spanish Health system.

In the case of women, while mammograms don’t prevent breast cancer, they can save lives by finding breast cancer as early as possible. When caught early, localised cancers can be removed without resorting to breast removal (mastectomy), while in men, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, accounting for almost a quarter of all male cancers.

Tests to detect such defects in either of these areas is carried out through the auspices if AACC at a much reduced cost, which is paid on arrival at IMED for the procedures. Mammograms are recommended every 2 years, prostate tests every year.

A Gynaecological test is just €90, Mammogram €35, Prostate blood test €5, Prostate scan €35, Bowel cancer test €8. There is also an option now for dermatology tests, skin tags, worrying moles etc, at a cost of €70, but these can only be carried out at the IMED facility in Elche.

Although Diana mans the Campoverde office, appointments for any of the above tests may be made by anyone, regardless of their place of residence. Simply contact her by email at: dianawiltshire@hotmail.com, by telephone on 685 892 256 or call into the office on the first or third Wednesday (except August) of the month, between 10am and 12 noon.

For more information on the monthly meetings of the Veterans Club, email Sandy at sandysandy1979@outlook.com