



If you’ve been to a lot of them, camping at a music festival is one of the best and most fun things to do. But, as a first-timer, the trip might turn out messy and cold if you do not plan well. You will need the right festival camping tent and equipment, know how to pitch your tent well, pack right for day and night, and think about your budget and meals. This doesn’t mean you have to be a pro to enjoy your first trip.

Below are some tips to help you have a memorable camping experience at your next music festival.

Music festival camping tips

1. Make prior preparations

Once you know which music festival you want to go to, get all the tickets and camping passes you need. Look on the website for the resources available for camping at the specific music festival site and know the dos and don’ts. Check the size of your camping space to inform the size of the tent you should carry.

Organize with your group on arrival time, as some festivals require you to arrive at the same time to pitch your tents next to each other. It is also best to determine all you need, what each should bring, and agree on cost-sharing.

Plan the transport logistics. If you intend to fly, arrange for a car to take you to your destination.

2. Take the right tent

Any old tent might not do you good during festival camping. You should find a good one to protect you from the mud and dust that are common during the festivals. Also, consider the weight and size of your tent. It should fit the number of people you intend to host but be light enough for easy transport. If you are tall, consider getting a tent for tall people so that you can move around freely inside the tent.

However, you shouldn’t overspend on the tent as most music festivals are congested, and your shelter might take much of the battering. Look for affordable options made of quality materials to withstand the challenges and expected weather conditions.

Again, it would help to make your tent memorable to ensure you can trace it in the dark amidst huge crowds. You can buy a bright-colored tent, paint it dark-colored, or carry a visible flag to attach to it.

Think about the functionality of the tent. You and your friends should be able to sleep there at night, but you should also be able to have privacy and do the things you want to do during the day.

Also, bring along the following tent accessories that you might need during your camping:

Fly cover for additional protection against the sun

Use a ground tarp or footprint to protect the floor of your tent from rock and debris and keep it dry, clean, and well-insulated.

Tent rugs add a homely touch and protect your shelter from mud and dust.

Cleaning supplies such as wipes, paper towels, and garbage bags to keep your shelter tidy.

Basic repair kit

3. Pack the equipment and supplies you will need

Packing for your music festival camping can be tricky, especially if you want to take everything you need. Narrow it down to the essentials to avoid transport and storage space issues.

Here are the key things you will need:

Sleeping bag

Inflatable bed or roll mat

Blankets and pillows

Warm and comfortable clothing, e.g., socks, thick jumper, waterproof jacket, rain shoes, undies and bras, sleeping clothes, sandals, walking shoes, and bathing suits

Toiletries and personal items, e.g., toothpaste, travel shampoo, sunscreen, lotion, razors, hairbrush, vitamins, pain medicine, and first aid kits, among others

Essentials such as towel, phone charger, lighter, torch, cash, sun cream

A good set of speakers

You will need camping cookware if you plan to cook, i.e., a portable stove, camping coffee percolator, and utensils and cleaning supplies

Camping chairs

Earplugs

Insect repellent

Avoid carrying your fancy items, such as expensive family heirlooms, watches, and golden chains, as you can easily be disappointed if they are broken or lost.

4. Pitching your tent right

Once you get to your campsite, you should first pitch your tent before going to the music festival. This ensures you get everything right and are ready to rest after the festival.

Here are some tips for pitching your tent right:

Don’t set up your tent near paths to avoid other campers stumbling on your tent at night

to avoid other campers stumbling on your tent at night Don’t set up your tent near the toilets to avoid horrible smells and noise, as the place will be overcrowded.

to avoid horrible smells and noise, as the place will be overcrowded. Find a suitable place to pitch,e., a flat area free of lumps and bumps and not at the bottom of hills or under falling trees.

5. Sleeping at the campsite

Though sleep is not a priority to many, having a good night prepares your body for the next day’s activity. Below are some tips for catching a good night’s sleep during music festival camping:

Lock your tent —Locking your tent deters potential pilferers and drunkards, or lost campers, from accidentally entering your shelter to disturb you.

—Locking your tent deters potential pilferers and drunkards, or lost campers, from accidentally entering your shelter to disturb you. Wear earplugs to allow you to sleep well despite the noise from other campers

to allow you to sleep well despite the noise from other campers Do not keep valuables next to the tent’s entrance to prevent someone from picking it up if you do not lock your shelter.

to prevent someone from picking it up if you do not lock your shelter. Avoid too much alcohol, as it might disrupt your sleep and cause you to wake up tired.

as it might disrupt your sleep and cause you to wake up tired. Wear an eye mask to sleep even in the morning without being woken up by streaming sun rays.

6. Cooking at the music festivals

Cooking at festivals is convenient and saves you a lot of money. Follow the tips below if you intend to prepare the meals at the campsite:

Carry all kitchen essentials but double-check what is not allowed as it will be confiscated.

but double-check what is not allowed as it will be confiscated. Avoid bringing food that goes bad easily, like fish and meat. Consider eating dry food high in carbohydrates to keep you energetic all day long. Take fresh fruits that stay longer, e.g., oranges and apples.

like fish and meat. Consider eating dry food high in carbohydrates to keep you energetic all day long. Take fresh fruits that stay longer, e.g., oranges and apples. Cook as a group to save some bucks

7. Camp security

There will be many people at the music festivals, and it is important to stay safe. Always carry with you your valuables, and if there are things you can’t take, consider locking them in a safe box that can be buried or secured. You can lock your tent to keep off strangers and thieves during the day and night.

8. Other general hints

Here are other general tips that can help you on your next music festival camping trip:

Once you set up your tent, walk around to familiarize yourself with amenities such as showers and bathrooms.

When free, take advantage of other services offered at the camp, such as interactive games and seminars.

Most venues have general stores where you can buy anything you might have forgotten.

Have some cash with you, as you might need to buy something at the festival.

Be careful of campfires as the area is overcrowded, and you might risk burning your equipment and yourself.

Key Insights & Takeaways!

You don’t have to get tense when you consider camping at a music festival. With the above tips, you are set to go and enjoy one of the fascinating experiences that avid campers swear by. Don’t forget to make new friends and share your experience with your loved ones!