



A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas talks exclusively to Andrew Atkinson about the new C4 TV series ‘Flipping Fast’, featuring alongside her brother Stuart and George Clarke, presenter of TV series’ The Home Show, The Restoration Man, and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

“What a show Flipping Fast is! It’s gritty, it’s real, it’s fun – but it’s also one of the most ambitious property competitions the UK has ever seen,” said Scarlette.

Scarlette, who has fronted A Place In The Sun, including filming in and around the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida and featured as a reporter for BBC’s The One Show and Points of View, said: “To be a part of it, alongside George Clarke and my brother is such an honour!

“I won’t say too much about what happens in the series, but let’s just say it’s a rollercoaster of a ride!”.

Scarlette who has appeared in a vast array of musicals all over the world, including the X Factor West End Musical ‘I Can’t Sing’ produced by SYCO, said: “I have been flipping properties with my brother since I was 24, and I love it.

“Bringing old, tired houses back to glory and giving them a new lease of life is such a rewarding feeling.

“Making a house a home again, that someone else can enjoy and create happy memories in is a joy for me.

“It’s a similar feeling to being able to find houses for those looking on A Place in the Sun.”

Scarlette and Stuart have been in property and interior design, for 15 years, successfully running their own renovation business.

Flipping Fast format is six contestants having the opportunity to start their own property business, competing against each other to see who can make most profit from property in a year.

Contestants will receive support and advice from Scarlette and Stuart, with £100,000 investment given to them at the outset.

“George is brilliant making everyone feel comfortable. We’re all friends, ‘Let’s just have a chat’ and that’s exactly who he is.

“That is something that I’ve always kind of done but watching him do it and stepping back and seeing him doing that is brilliant.

“There’s no ego, he’s not cocky, he’s not arrogant, he’s just so nice,” said Scarlette.