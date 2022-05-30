



The Hydrographic Confederation of Segura (CHS) has installed eight containment booms, in an ongoing effort to cleanse irrigation ditches from plastics, entering into the final stretch of the old bed of the River Segura in Guardamar.

Over 6,000 cubic metres of floating debris accumulates annually in the mouth of the Segura and its irrigation network, passing through the Vega Baja.

Guardamar City Council undertake weekly cleaning, placing booms and screenings, to collect waste flowing into the old Seguru river bed.

Nottingham based fishing stalwart John Fisher, 75, who has a property in Los Montesinos, told The Leader: “We have fished there in the past. They clear it from time to time, but I have not seen it that bad before.

“There was a sign in situ saying ‘No Fishing’ from the boom and was fenced off.

“Fish caught on the stretch include Carp and Mullet, with Carp being a freshwater fish and Mullet a sea fish, but both can survive in brackish water.”