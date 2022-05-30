



Gambling at an online casino may be a lot of fun, particularly if you play the progressive jackpot activities. Many lucky gamers have struck life-changing amounts while playing slots or table games.

As a result, the odds of winning large are endless. Indeed, some of the most significant successes in online casino history are illustrations of how huge you may win.

To win big and cash out your jackpot winnings, you first need to play at the top casinos. These are casinos that are safe to play and are also licensed. This Jackpotslayer guide can help you identify the best casinos in Europe.

Casinos aside, below are some of the biggest jackpots in the history of online casinos:

$23.6m Mad Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah, a Microgaming progressive jackpot game, is well-known for paying out large amounts of money. As a result, it’s no wonder that the company’s Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah is one of the greatest casino jackpot winnings ever.

Microgaming’s Absolutely Mad Mega Moolah slots feature five reels and 243 chances to win. It has Rolling Reels and is playable on all smartphones for 20p per spin. On successive wins, these reels can award a 5x multiplier.

Mega Moolah is known for covering a multitude of winners in history. As a result, it takes the top rank as the biggest payout in history, with a total of $23.6 million. In April of 2021, it occurred at the Napoleon Sports & Casino.

The lucky winner was a Belgian player. He knocked out the current champion, knocking him down a position. It was appraised at €19 430 723.60 in Euros, which is a big amount.

Mega Moolah’s Absolutely Mad video slot is a gambling game adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Thanks to the fortunate Belgian, its name is now known all over the world.

$23.5m Mega cash win

There appears to have been a winner who has surpassed the ace from 2013. Mega Moolah made its mark on the history of progressive jackpots in 2018.

This Microgaming hybrid appears to have broken the Guinness Book Of world records once more. A winning Grand Mondial Casino player bet a small sum on the well-known slot. He was awarded a whopping €18,915,721 million.

Mega Moolah is a legendary jackpot slot at casino sites, as we’ve already noted. It is notable for providing the most jackpot winnings in history for this style of the slot because of its proclivity for rewards. This game had a really good year in 2018. During this time, it paid out more than $30 million to seven jackpot winners.

In September of 2018, one of these rewards was a massive $23.5 million to a fortunate winner. This broke the previous online record win for this position from 2015. It caused quite a stir in the online gambling sector.

Gamers were even more surprised to find that the jackpot was won in less than 50 spins for tiny bets. The identity of the player has never been revealed that much. You can bet they had a good time with their newfound wealth.

$21m Mega Fortune

Although Mega Moolah dominates any list of massive online casino jackpot winners, other games appear as well. NetEnt’s Mega Fortune is an excellent example. In this game, a single player from Finland won $21 million.

The history was written at the PAF Casino in Scandinavia. It was valued at €17 861, 800 in Euros. This occurred in 2013 when he placed a 25% wager on Mega Fortune’s progressive slot game.

This jackpot game from Net Entertainment earned him his highest win ever. The award was simply incredible. It not only drove more gamers to the Mega Fortune game but also brought attention to the Nordic online casino business.

Both the athlete and the host had an incredible victory and made history. He went on to stress the point that you may play casino games for actual cash and withdraw your winnings. It isn’t always easy, but it is always worthwhile in the end.

$19.9 m Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is back in the game after winning $19.9 million. This was won by a young British military man. His $0.25 gamble was rewarded with a life-changing windfall.

This performance should change your thinking about winning. With the smallest bets, you can win. It demonstrates why fortune exists to lead and bring you to a position of prosperity.

Jonathan Heywood of Cheshire has gone down in history as one of the most famous victors of all time. But here’s the catch: Heywood is a British soldier, maybe one of the youngest. He won the jackpot at the Betway Casino.

Heywood agreed to spend the majority of his big winnings on his ill father. At first, the soldier assumed everything was in his brain or that he was dreaming. But it was genuine when the micro gaming CEO applauded him.

$17.3m Arabian Knights

A gambler from Norway has won the jackpot. He became engrossed in the online casino game and was rewarded at a single lucky moment. It happened in 2011 at the Betsson Online Casino while playing the Arabian Knights Slot Game.

Nobody expected a game like Arabian Nights to find you in a jackpot-winning situation. In the 2010s, the online slot game Arabian Nights became extremely popular.

Net Entertainment, which also controls numerous online casinos in the United States, created the game. However, Americans may play the game in nations that are safe for them.

$16.76 m Mega Moolah

Microgaming has announced another incredible online casino jackpot winner for 2020. Mega Moolah has done it again, this round with a staggering €14,239,532.84 jackpot.

The wonderful occasion occurred at Lucky Casino, which had various motives to rejoice. Lucky’s $16 million victories were also the company’s highest-ever online slot win.

There was no information on the online casino winner released. They seemed to enjoy their obscurity, which is understandable. For fear of being harmed by an intruder, several online casino prize winners want anonymity. These individuals conceal their identities to maintain their online casino jackpot victory a secret.

Conclusion

We play at top online casinos for a variety of reasons, but the possibility to win large is one of the most important. While gambling should always be enjoyable, most gamblers are attracted to the possibility of winning a large prize. While it is difficult to achieve, the jackpots featured below demonstrate that large jackpot victories can and do occur.