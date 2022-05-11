



Crevillente town hall has approved a credit modification that will allow 2.6 million euro be used to boost the local economy.

The councillor responsible for the area, Gregorio Díaz-Marta, has indicated that 2.6 million of the total cash balance of the 2021 budget will be used to revitalise the economy of Crevillente and to be spent on improving municipal infrastructure and services to the public.

Of the new aid programs, 60,000 euro will be used to boost the activity of the self-employed, small businesses and traders through the Reactiva’t Plan and 30,000 euro will be aimed at vulnerable families and the most vulnerable groups in order to cope with the costs of supplies such as electricity and water. While the launch of the sales vouchers in the town will have 120,000 euro.

Part of this amount will also go to the adaptation of public roads and paths, the installation of new adapted and inclusive children’s games, the development of a municipal tourism plan and to cover expenses, projects such as the museographic project, which will be carried out at the Archaeological Museum or the construction of the Municipal Summer Swimming Pool.

Gregorio Díaz-Marta explained that the remainder will also be able to cope with rising costs, largely due to the war in Ukraine, in matters such as electricity, fuels, stationery and graphics or works. As well as urgent purchases, which cannot wait and were not budgeted, such as a pool humidifier or new defibrillators.

“We will inject 2.6 million euro into the economy of Crevillente to boost economic flow and help our neighbours get out of the crisis with more strength and hope,” says the councillor.