



SC Torrevieja celebrated their end-of-season dinner after finishing runners-up to Champions Atletico de Catral in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9, along with the Torry Womens Femina team, fifth in the 2nd Regional.

Trophies were presented to the most outstanding players during the 2021-22 season.

Manu Amores won the Best Player award following a vote by teammates, with prolific goalscorer Hucha winning the top goalscorer award.

A presentation of a shirt signed by teammates was made to Sergio Arias, 39, a provincial journeyman, who has announced his retirement.

Alicia was awarded the Women’s Best Player trophy following a vote by teammates, with Maya presented a trophy as leading goalscorer, having finished the season in fifth place in the second regional.

Both Pedro Crespo, Torry women’s coach, and SC Torrevieja 1st Regional coach Jesús Santander, spoke of their appreciation of all the hard work and commitment shown during the campaign.

President Cayetano Sánchez Butrón, praised the achievements of both teams: “I urge all levels of the club to continue working with sportsmanship and a desire to excel, being two of the values ​​most deeply rooted in the club’s culture,” he said.

SC Torrevieja success with its scheduled project to the growth of young talent, has been underlined with a number of youth players progressing through the ranks, making their debuts with the first team during 2021-22.

Caption:

SC Torrevieja: