



Tomouh 16-1 loses race after Stewards enquiry

Tomouh, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, won the Ministry of Sound Handicap over 7f at Chelmsford on Saturday – only to be demoted to second, due to ‘intimidation’ after a lengthy Stewards enquiry.

Saaed bin Suroor trained Tomouh, ridden by Loius Steward, made all, hanging right inside the final furlong, running on well to gain a nose win, ahead of 13-8 favourite State Occasion.

Ralph Beckett-trained State Occasion, ridden by Rossa Ryan, was carried right when challenging the winner in the final furlong.

After a Stewards enquiry the placings were reversed, due to Tomouh’s ‘intimidation’, deemed to have gone off his line towards the winning line, although there was no contact between the two. Deemed a harsh decision by some quarters.

Gay Kelleway trained Central City (9-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Ladies Day Apprentice Handicap, under Bradley Furniss, being his second career win.

Apollo One (7-1) tipped each-way finished third in the Betsi Class 2 Handicap over six furlongs, won by Dubai Station (11-1).

Simon and Ed Crisford trained Desert Team (5-2) was a winning selection at Catterick.

James Moffat trained Dressedforsuccess (15-8) was a winning selection at Cartmel.

Roger Varian trained Robert Walpole (11-10f) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, landed the bet365 C4 Handicap over 1m 1f at Beverley, under William Buick.

Ugo Gregory (12-1) tipped each-way finished third in the bet365 Class 3 Handicap over 7f, won by Mark Johnston trained I’m A Gambler (13-2).

Cobra Kai (3-1) tipped each-way finished third in the C6 bet365 Handicap over 6f, won by 6-5 favourite The Covex Kid.

The post Racing: Stewards Enquiry costs win for Tomouh at Chelmsford appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.