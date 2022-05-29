



Salisbury fromthehorsesmouth.info 40-1 treble

Milton Harris trained Songo (2-1) under P.J. Dobbs completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 40-1 treble at Salisbury’s evening meeting on Saturday.

Clive Cox trained Regal Envoy (9-4f) ridden by L.P. Keniry, landed the North Devon Handicap over 5f, gaining a head win over So Smart (18-1).

Roger Varian saddled Zainalarab (16-5) to victory under Cameron Noble, to win the Whitsbury Maiden Stakes over 6f, gaining a 3/4 length win ahead of 9-4f Wiseacre.

A Patent bet returned £87.40.

Balkardy and Cape Vidal completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 7-1 treble at Ffos Las Saturday’s evening meeting.

Evan Williams trained Balkardy (11-4) from 3-1 won the GGs Novices Handicap Chase over 2m 3f, under Isabel Williams, gaining a 1 1/2 lengths win ahead of Pencreek.

Cape Vidal (11-10) landed the NH Flat race over 1m 7f, ridden by Rex Dingle, gaining a 7 lengths win ahead of Titanium Bullet.

John Benjamin (6-4) trained by Mark Gillard and ridden by Fergus Gillard won the C4 Cashel Handicap hurdle over 1m 7f, only to lose it after a Stewards enquiry, with runner up Chasamax placed first.

