



Legendary jockey Lester Piggott, whose Classic haul included nine Derby victories, has died, aged 86.

Arguably the greatest jockey of all time, Piggott rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948, aged 12.

Piggott rode his last winner Palacegate Jack at Haydock in 1994, aged 58, retiring in 1995.

Piggott’s son-in-law, Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, said: “Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning (May 27).

“I really don’t wish to add much more than that at this stage. A further statement will be made later.”

Champion Flat jockey 11 times, Piggott first won the Derby in 1954, riding Never Say Die. Eight more Derby wins followed, including Nijinsky in 1970, with his last Epsom win Teenoso in 1983.

Successful in the 2000 Guineas, Nijinsky and Piggott won the Triple Crown, with his win in the St Leger.

A brief training career saw Piggott saddle Cutting Blade to win the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in 1986, a meeting at which he rode a record 116 winners, including 10 in the Gold Cup.

Piggott, whose riding diet was sips of Coca Cola, was world famous in a career spanning over 50 years.

Piggott rode 4,493 winners, being the third-highest tally of all time.

Caption: Legend Lester Piggott: Died, aged 86.