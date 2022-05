Haydock Park – Jimi Hendrix and Sea La Rosa fromthehorsesmouth.info 22-1 double

Jimi Hendrix (6-1) and Sea La Rosa (9-4) landed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 22-1 double at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Ralph Beckett-trained Jimi Hendrix under Jim Crowley, backed from 7-1, landed the betfred.com Sankey Handicap over 1m, coming from the rear to gain a one length win over He’s A Gentleman.

Tom Marquand rode William Haggas trained Sea La Rosa, backed from 11-4, to victory in the Group 3 Betfred Pinnacle Stakes over 1m 3f, ridden to lead over 1 furlong out and eased close home.

Tip, Kinross (9-4) finished third in the Group 3 Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes, beaten a nose and a neck behind Pogo (17-2) and Laneqash (5-1) in a three-way photo-finish.

