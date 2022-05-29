



Punchestown – Heia and Showbusiness fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-1 double

Heia (7-4) and Showbusiness (11-4) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-1 double at Punchestown on Saturday.

Willie Mullins trained Heia, ridden by Paul Townend, landed the Ladbrokes Novices Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Five-year-old Heia lead at the fifth flight and ran on strongly in the home straight to record an impressive 10 lengths victory ahead of 10-11 favourite Naughtinesse.

“Her jumping definitely helped. We were going a stride slow early on to use her jumping.

“I elected to take it up at the top of the hill and just boss the race from there. She was entitled to do that on her handicap form, but we had to use her experience,” said Townend.

Townend, who rode Mullins trained Taxi For Max (30-100), to victory in the Ladbrokes Maiden Hurdle to bag a Punchestown double, said: “He was more manageable than I thought and maybe he’s learning more now.

“We were going a nice gallop, which suited him too, and he’s a grand horse.

“He’s doing the world of good to win. He’s been running in some competitive races and hard races without winning, so that’ll do his confidence good.”

Gordon Elliott trained Showbusiness, under Jack Kennedy, won the Ladbrokes Maiden Hurdle over 2m, gaining a 1 1/4 lengths win ahead of 2-1 favourite Ballybough Native.

Selection, Halibut (10-3) ran third in the Ladbrokes Flat race over 2m, won by Marine Nationale.

Navan – Curraheen Princess and Voice Of Angels fromthehorsesmouth.info 7-1 double

Nicholas Stokes trained Curraheen Princess (10-3) under James Doyle, and Joseph O’Brien trained Voice Of Angels (5-6) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 7-1 double at Navan on Saturday.

Curraheen Princess landed the 17 runners GAIN The Advantage Series Handicap over 5f, beating 3-1 favourite Amazing Emma by half a length.

Voice Of Angels ridden by 7lbs claimer J. Coen won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF race over 1m, gaining a 3 1/4 lengths win ahead of Eclat De Lumiere.

Intend (18-1) tipped each-way finished sixth in the 22 runners Boyne Family Farm Handicap won by Five Zeros 5-1 jt favourite, with Skybet paying six places.

Selections, Como Park (6-4) finished second behind 11-8 favourite Newfoundland in the Navan Racecourse Maiden over 5f, and Paris Peacock (10-3) finished second behind 11-8 favourite Grecian Slipper in the Auction Fillies Maiden.

Tip, Age of King’s (1.40) was a non-runner.

