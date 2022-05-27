Recently, Freemasons of local Lodge, San Juan de Espana Number 28, held a lawn green bowling championship, to raise money for charity. This was organised by the Worshipful Master, WBro Makin at which seventeen Freemasons and several invited guests and non-players took part.

Best player of the day, Jenny Leach
Between them the Masons managed to raise just over three hundred euros, which will be added to a further one hundred and seventy euros raised by a recent golf competition, also organised by WBro Makin.

The winning team nominated the “Doggie Angels” a non-profit making organisation to receive the collected money which will be donated at a later date. Miss Jenny Leach was awarded a trophy as the best player of the day.

