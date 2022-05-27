



Share Your Thoughts

The Royal British Legion is currently asking for your opinions on what needs to be addressed to help the Armed Forces community lead healthy, independent and fulfilling lives, to inform our 2024 General Election Manifesto.

Their 2024 Manifesto will outline the key issues affecting the Armed Forces community and actions they think the incoming UK Government needs to take to improve the lives of serving personnel, reservists, veterans and their families.

The RBL is are calling on it’s members and the general public to contribute their thoughts on how a future British Government might be able to support and look after the Armed Forces community and share any solutions you may have with them

Issues to consider could include mental and physical health, housing, employment, education, compensation, and benefits.

If you would like to contribute to the RBL Election Manifesto use ‘Manifesto Ideas’ in the subject box and email: rblmanifesto2024@britishlegion.org.uk