



SC Torrevieja prolific goalscorer Hucha bagged a brace as Torry continued their fine form with a 3-1 win against CF Rafal in the Valencia 1st Regional G9 on Saturday.

Gonzalo opened the scoring for Torry, who remain second on 55 points behind leaders Atletico de Catral, with Hucha netting twice in the last 10 minutes to wrap up all three points.

Atletico de Catral hit six against gutsy lowly CF Popular Orihuela in a 6-4 win that keeps their promotion campaign season rolling.

CD Montesinos remain in third spot after taking a point in a 2-2 draw against CF Algorfa.

Alguena CF gained a 3-0 away win at CF Sporting Albatera; Pinoso CF went up to fourth following a 2-2 draw against Racing San Miguel, with 16th place Orihuela CF B drawing 1-1 at home against Sporting Dolores CF.

Guardamar Soccer CD remain second in the 2nd Regional G16, behind leaders UE Crevilente following a 2-0 away win at Athletic Club Torrellano.

Elche Dream CF B hit four in a 4-3 win against Bigastro CF. Callosa Deportiva CF netted five goals in a 5-4 home win against UD la Coca Aspense B.

Atletico Benejuzar A defeated CD Horadada 3-1, with FB Redován CF and Formentera CF taking a point apiece in a goalless draw.

Caption: SC Torrevieja defeated CF Rafal 3-1.