



Haydock – G2 Sandy Lane Stakes and G2 Temple Stakes features

By Andrew Atkinson

Haydock Park, where the going is good to soft, features the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes and Group 2 Temple Stakes on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

El Caballo and Go Bears Go, go to post in a head-to-head clash in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes, alongside Flaming Rib.

Flaming Rib (3.10) trained by Hugo Palmer and ridden by James Doyle, a C1 winner at Doncaster in October, is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, noted when winning at Chester on May 6.

The Group 2 Temple Stakes includes 2021 Nunthorpe Stakes winner Tim Easterby trained Winter Power (3.45) tipped to win, under David Allan.

Richard Fahey saddles Zip (4.55) tipped each-way under Billy Garrity.

Sandy Lane Stakes runners and jockeys (3.10)

Beauty Inspire Mark Enright

Caturra Adam Kirby

Edward Cornelius Sam James

El Caballo Clifford Lee

Ever Given Danny Tudhope

Flaming Rib James Doyle

Gis A Sub Kevin Stott

Go Bears Go Rossa Ryan

Wings Of War David Probert

Tippy Toes Joe Fanning

Vertiginous Tom Marquand

Temple Stakes runners and jockeys (3.45).

Ainsdale Graham Lee

Arecibo Rossa Ryan

Came From The Dark Tom Marquand

Existent Marco Ghiani

King’s Lynn David Probert

Mondammej Cam Hardie

Moss Gill Kevin Stott

Twilight Calls Adam Kirby

White Lavender Clifford Lee

Winter Power David Allen

Last Crusader Danny Tudhope

Attagirl

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.25 Screaming Petrus (ew). 2.00 Miranda (ew). 2.35 Outgate (ew). 3.10 Flaming Rib (ew). 3.45 Winter Power. 4.20 Lil Guff (ew). 4.55 Zip (ew).

York – Group 3 William Hill Bronte Cup

York, where the going is good to soft, features the Group 3 William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies Stakes over 1m 5f on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Joseph O’Brien trained Mighty Blue (3.30) under D. McGonagle, third of 11 at Gowran Park this month, is tipped to win the G3 Bronte Cup.

Documenting (1.40) ridden by P.J. McDonald is tipped each-way in the Class 2 William Hill Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Marco Botti saddles Way To Win (2.20) ridden by Luke Morris tipped each-way in the Unibet C3 Handicap over 7 furlongs.

David O’Meara trained Alligator Alley (2.55) under Jason Watson is tipped to land the C2 William Hill Handicap over 5 furlongs.

YORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Documenting (ew). 2.20 Way To Win (ew). 2.55 Alligator Alley. 3.30 Mighty Blue. 4.07 Looking For Linda (ew). 4.42 Maple Wood (ew). 5.15 Algheed (ew).

Caption: Joseph O’Brien saddles Mighty Blue (3.30) York G3 Bronte Cup.

