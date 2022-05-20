



Goodwood – Majestic Dawn William Hill Festival Stakes bid

By Andrew Atkinson

Goodwood, where the going is Good to soft, good in places, features the Listed William Hill Festival Stakes, and Listed William Hill Tapster Stakes on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Majestic Dawn (2.15) four times winner, trained by O and P. Cole is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the William Hill Festival Stakes.

Six-year-old Majestic Dawn, who finished fourth of four at Chester over 1m 2f when weakening in the final furlong, ran second behind Bay Bridge when beaten 1/2 length at Newmarket in October.

Sylvester De Sousa is booked to ride Martin Meade trained Lone Eagle (3.25) fifth in the G1 King George and Queen Elizabeth Quipco Stakes, tipped to land the William Hill Tapster Stakes, noted when winning a Listed C1 at the track in 2021.

GOODWOOD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Fully Wet (ew). 1.45 Bosh (ew). 2.15 Majestic Dawn (ew). 2.50 Surrey Gold. 3.25 Lone Eagle. 4.00 Percy’s Pride (ew). 4.35 Sir Henry Cotton (ew).

Musselburgh – Eddie’s Boy Edinburgh Castle Conditions tilt

Musselburgh, where the going is good, features the Class 2 British Stallions Studs EBF Edinburgh Castle Conditions Stakes on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Eddie’s Boy (3.03) trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Paul Mulrennan, winner on debut at Southwell over 4f in April, is tipped to land the Edinburgh Castle.

David O’Meara trained Alpha Cru (3.38) under David Nolan is tipped to win the C4 Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Handicap over 1 mile.

Mark Johnston saddles Trojan Horse (4.13) ridden by Franny Norton, third behind Aidan O’Brien trained Temple Of Artemis at Chester this month, is tipped to land the C3 Edinburgh Castle Handicap.

MUSSELBURGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.53 Eruption (ew). 2.28 Oot Ma Way. 3.03 Eddie’s Boy. 3.38 Alpha Cru. 4.13 Trojan Horse. 4.48 Jakacan (ew). 5.23 Isle Of Dreams.

Caption: Jim Crowley: rides Majestic Dawn (2.15) Goodwood.

