



Lingfield Park – Mercian Hymn At The Races Maiden Stakes bid

By Andrew Atkinson

Lingfield, where the going is good to firm, all-weather standard, features the C4 At The Races Maiden Stakes, and Sky Sports Fillies Novice Stakes on Saturday’s seven racecard evening meeting.

Sir Michael Todd trained Mercian Hymn (5.45) under Charles Bishop is tipped to land the At The Races C4, noted when second at Windsor in April when beaten a neck by John and Thady Gosden trained favourite Darlectable.

Franny Norton rides Favourite Queen (7.45) trained by Mark Johnston tipped to win the Sky Sports Novices Stakes.

Luther Pendragon (5.10) second at Bath over 1m 3f last month is tipped to win; ran third behind favourite Songo at Bath in May.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.10 Luther Pendragon. 5.45 Mercian Hymn. 6.15 Nietzches Star (ew). 6.35 Elsals. 7.15 Ajrad (ew). 7.45 Favourite Queen. 8.15 Smiling Sunflower (ew).

Stratford Evening Meeting

Stratford, where the going is good, good to soft in places, features three Class 3 races on Saturday’s seven racecard NH evening meeting.

Jack Quinlan rides Somekindofstar (7.00) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 3 Handicap chase over 2m, noted when second at Huntingdon this month in C4 over 2m.

Adam Wedge is up on Tardee (5.30) tipped to win the C4 Glentucky Derby Novices Hurdle over 2m.

Emma Lavelle saddles Light N Strike (6.00) with Thomas Bellamy up, tipped to win the C3 Handicap Chase over 2m 3f, noted when third at Kempton this month in Class 2 over 2m 2f.

Brian Hughes rides Arthur’s Seat (6.30) tipped to land the C3 Handicap hurdle over 3m 2f.

STRATFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 Tardree. 6.00 Light N Strike. 6.30 Arthur’s Seat. 7.00 Somekindofstar. 7.30 Crimson King. 8.00 Dhowin. 8.30 Gérard Mentor.

Curragh – Ger Lyons-Tough Talk eyes G3 GAIN Marble Hill

The Curragh, where the going is yielding-good to yielding in places on the straight, and good to yielding-yielding in places (round) features four Group races on Saturday’s nine racecard meeting.

Goldolphin’s, Charlie Appleby trained Native Trail (3.20) ridden by William Buick, goes to post hot favourite in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh, having finished second in the English 2,000 Guineas, behind stablemate Coroebus.

Andrew Balding saddles Imperial Fighter, runner-up to Coroebus in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last term, Joseph O’Brien-trained Buckaroo, Aidan O’Brien-trained Ivy League, Atomic Jones, Malex, New Energy and Dermot Weld-trained Duke De Sessa also go to post.

Ger Lyons trained Tough Talk (2.10) a winner on debut at the track in April when beating Little Big Bear is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the G3 GAIN Marble Hill Stakes over 6 furlongs.

Brad The Brief (2.45) is tipped to win the Group 2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes over 6 furlongs.

Hugh Palmer trained Brad The Brief, under William Buick, won the Pertempts Network Conditions Stakes at Haydock this month when beating Glen Shiel.

Willie Mullins trained Stratum (3.55) under JA Heffernan is tipped to land the Listed Hanlon Concrete Orby Stakes.

Joseph O’Brien saddles Isle Of Sark (4.30) tipped each-way in the William Hill Handicap over 1m 2f, noted at Dundalk in February over 1m 2f when beaten a nose by Bowerman.

Irish 2,000 Guineas runners and jockeys

Atomic Jones

Buckaroo Shane Crosse

Duke De Sessa Chris Hayes

Imperial Fighter Ben Coen

Ivy League

Malex Leigh Roche

Native Trail William Buick

New Energy W J Lee

Wexford Native Kevin Manning

CURRAGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 Age Of Kings. 2.10 Tough Talk. 2.45 Brad The Brief. 3.20 Native Trail. 3.55 Stratum. 4.30 Isle Of Sark (ew). 5.03 Fiach Mchugh (ew). 5.35 Chicago Bear (ew).

Caption: Ger Lyons: Saddles Tough Talk (2.10) Curragh.

The post Saturday’s Racing Previews Lingfield Park, Stratford and Curragh appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.